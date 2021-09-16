This golf club has ants in dining area: York County food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Sept. 7, 2021

PLEASANT VALLEY GOLF CLUB, 8467 PLEASANT VALLEY RD STEWARTSTOWN, EAST HOPEWELL TWP, 17363.

Food employee were observed donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Can opener and holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Utensils were observed in handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

There is evidence of ant activities on top of customer seating counter-top, but facility does not have a pest control program.

The inspector observed a bottle of Raid, an insect control spray, stored underneath the front counter of the food facility.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility.

The lower part of the Bain Marie refrigerator unit had an accumulation of dirt, old food residue and standing water. It is in need of cleaning.

Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets and hats in the kitchen prep area at the time of inspection.

