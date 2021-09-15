York County under severe thunderstorm watch

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The watch affects much of central and eastern Pennsylvania, covering 20 counties, including York, according to NWS

Scattered hail up the size of a Ping Pong ball is possible and gusts up to 70 mph are likely, NWS said.

In York County, showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, then there is a chance of showers, according to NWS.