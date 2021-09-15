Hunting licenses going digital: About time, no?
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Everything is going digital these days. Why not hunting licenses?
Central York school board members promised to review a ban on teaching materials that specifically targeted creators.
A new study conducted by WalletHub has ranked the happiest states in America. Can you guess where Pennsylvania ranks? (Hint: Not No.1.)
Here are Wednesday's stories:
- Pennsylvania hunters can now carry digital versions of their licenses
- 'I don't feel welcome here': Central York dithers on diversity ban
- Central York schools shuffle leadership amid a key retirement, book ban controversy
- These are the happiest states in America. Guess how Pa. ranks?
- Pennsylvania’s fall foliage expected to bring vibrant colors in 2021: Accuweather forecast
