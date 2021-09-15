Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in York County after Maryland crash

The York County Coroner's Office identified a 41-year-old Baltimore man who died from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Maryland.

Patrick McCormally, of the 5000 block of Ridgedale Road in Baltimore, died at 3:46 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office.

He was hit by a vehicle at 2:35 p.m. in Baltimore County, and he died from multiple blunt-force trauma, the office says.

A driver failed to yield on a left turn at Mount Carmel Road and Single Tree Lane in Parkton, Maryland, and crashed into McCormally, according to the coroner.

Late last week, another Baltimore motorcyclist also died at York Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a guardrail.