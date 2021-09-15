Arsonists caused millions of dollars in damage to FedEx, Target warehouses: Reward offered

Police are offering $15,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for several fires at a warehouse complex in West Manchester Township.

The perpetrators set several fires, dating back to June 2020, that caused millions of dollars worth of damage to the Target and FedEx facilities on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.

More:'He needs to be separated from society': Domestic abuser sentenced to 40 years in prison

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with West Manchester Township and state police on the investigation.

Appreciate local crime news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.