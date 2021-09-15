26-year-old who was ejected from car and died in I-83 crash identified

The York County Coroner's Office identified a 26-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township.

Naifees Giddings-Page died at 9:05 p.m. Monday from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office.

His body was hit by cars after he was ejected when his vehicle rolled over on I-83 north near Exit 28 (Zions View/Strinestown), the coroner said.

Giddings-Page's vehicle crashed into a barrier on the right side of the road before crossing over both lanes of traffic and hitting the left median barrier wall, according to the coroner.

The car then started rolling, and Giddings-Page was ejected onto the highway, where vehicles that had been following him hit his body before first responders arrived, the coroner's office said.

He died at the scene, and there will be no autopsy, the office said. His death was ruled accidental, and Pennsylvania State Police were the investigators.

Giddings-Page was most recently a resident of the Harrisburg area, and his home address is still being determined, according to the coroner.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.