Ejected driver killed in crash on I-83 in northern York County

A man died Monday night in a crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened at approximately 9:05 p.m. on I-83 north near Exit 28 (Zions View/Strinestown), the coroner said.

The driver "initially rolled his vehicle and was ejected before being struck by a second vehicle," according to the office.

Media outlets reported that all northbound lanes on I-83 were shut down for several hours Monday night following the deadly crash. All lanes have since reopened.

More information about the driver will be released after the man's family is notifie, and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, the coroner's office said.