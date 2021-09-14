Autopsy report of man who died a week after I-83 crash under review: Coroner

The autopsy results for a York City man who died a week after a crash on Interstate 83 need additional investigation, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Jeffrey Cash, 60, of the 300 block of West Jackson Street, died at 10:56 p.m. Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the office.

An autopsy was completed Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, and results are pending additional investigation and medical records review, the coroner's office said.

Cash was northbound about 3:50 a.m. Sept. 2 on I-83 in Conewago Township when his car crashed into a truck near Exit 28, the coroner's office said. That truck then crashed into another truck.

It's unclear what caused Cash to crash, according to the coroner.

He died a week later from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the coroner's office.

