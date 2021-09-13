Central York schools shuffle leadership amid a key retirement, book ban controversy

The Central York School District has named its new superintendent, Peter Aiken, who will replace the retiring Michael Snell.

Meanwhile, assistant superintendent Ryan Billet has stepped in as the acting head of the district — a full month before Snell was scheduled to leave. A district spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what this means for Snell.

All this shuffling comes at a period of intense scrutiny for the district.

Aiken will ultimately be involved in the decision-making around a ban on teaching materials that specifically targeted creators of color. The York Dispatch's reporting on the issue led to protest among students.

READ MORE: 'A slap in the face': Central York students protest ban on diversity resources

Central York's school board will vote to approve Aiken's appointment at their Monday night meeting. According to the meeting's agenda, Aiken's contract will begin Nov. 15 and stay in effect until June 30, 2026.

Originally, Snell was scheduled to retire in November. A few months later, the district announced Snell's retirement moved up to October, with Billet set to take charge then until the new superintendent took over.

According to a Sept. 3 letter sent to district families, Billet began serving as acting superintendent on Sept. 7. Central York spokeswoman Julie Romig did not confirm whether this means Snell has officially retired. Snell has served as the district's superintendent for more than 12 years.

Aiken comes to Central York from the Manheim Central School District, where he served as superintendent starting in 2016. Prior to that position, he was assistant superintendent for about two years in the same district.

"I look forward to joining the team at Central York,” Aiken said, in a written statement. "Central York really is an excellent district, and I want to build upon the tremendous work that has been done by current and previous leaders in the district."

Aiken has also served as a middle school principal and virtual school director in the Conrad Weiser Area School District, and as an assistant principal in the Pequea Valley School District. Before his service begins, Aiken plans to meet with Central York students, staff and community members to learn about educational issues and other concerns existing within the district.

Aiken will inherit many challenges facing the Central York School District, including deep unrest surrounding Gov. Wolf's statewide mask mandate for schools, in addition to the book ban controversy. Board president Jane Johnson announced last week that the board would review the ban, and would seek the new superintendent's input.

More:York County school districts defy and delay Gov. Wolf's mask mandate

More:School official vows to review book ban that targeted Black authors

Board member Jodi Grothe, who led the board's search committee, said the committee is confident will be able to address the district's current challenges.

"He really impressed us as a strong relationship builder, and the candidate with the expertise and temperament to boldly move our district forward," Grothe said.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.