Woman 'sliced' boyfriend with two knives in York City, police say

A York City woman was arrested after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with two knives following an argument.

Katiria Barbara Santiago-Agosto, 34, of the 100 block of College Avenue, is facing felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and a harassment summary offense.

Santiago-Agosto broke into her boyfriend's bedroom welding the knives after the couple got into a fight at their shared apartment, charging documents allege.

The boyfriend tried to escape, but Santiago-Agosto "sliced him in the back of the shoulder with one of the knives," the documents state.

The boyfriend had a 3- to 4-inch gash with an open wound in that area of his body as well as a 9- to 10-inch red scratch mark on his back, York City Police said.

Santiago-Agosto was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer and is free on $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is Sept. 20 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.