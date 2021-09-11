York City man dies a week after I-83 truck crash

A York City man died Thursday from injuries he suffered when his car crashed into a truck, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Jeffrey Cash, 60, of the 300 block of West Jackson Street, died at 10:56 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital a week after the crash, according to the office.

Cash was northbound about 3:50 a.m. Sept. 2 on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township when his car crashed into a truck near Exit 28, the coroner's office said.

That truck then crashed into another truck, according to the coroner. It's unclear what caused Cash to crash,

An autopsy is scheduled Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, and state police is investigating, the coroner's office said.

