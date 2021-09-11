An unexpected 'Blue's Clues' video, remembering 9/11
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Morning everybody, here is your Saturday newsletter!
Today President Biden will visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The New Holland community in Lancaster County is rattled following the homicide and sexuall assault of a 65-year-old woman.
A recent “Blue’s Clues” video from Steve Burns likely pulled millions of heartstrings and definitely brought many millennials to tears.
This morning's stories:
- Berks County native Steve Burns reprises "Blue's Clues" role with heartfelt video
- Autopsy results released for New Holland woman; DA urges vigilance from citizens until arrest made
- Biden to travel to New York, Pa., and Virginia for 9/11 observances
- New COVID-19 infections again top 5,000 in Pa.
Like the content? Consider supporting local journalism.