Casino arrest, pandemonium at school and football: Daily Dispatch

Tensions were high at a York County school board meeting after parents refused to wear masks. See it for yourself.
Craps at the casino! A Massachusetts manwas arrested for leaving more than cash at Hollywood Casino York.
This story probably tops the list of weird things that happen at casinos. But, I don't think it beats the list of weird things that happen at York motels.
And hey, there's also a football game this weekend.
Here are Friday's stories:
- Pandemonium at York County school board meeting as parents refuse masks: Video
- Massachusetts man allegedly did this in a flower bed at Hollywood Casino York
- Headed to Penn State this weekend? Here's what you need to know
- Penn State fans: Here are new, remodeled restaurants to visit in State College
