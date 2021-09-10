Casino arrest, pandemonium at school and football: Daily Dispatch

Good friendly Friday morning, everybody.

Here is your morning newsletter.

Tensions were high at a York County school board meeting after parents refused to wear masks. See it for yourself.

Craps at the casino! A Massachusetts manwas arrested for leaving more than cash at Hollywood Casino York.

This story probably tops the list of weird things that happen at casinos. But, I don't think it beats the list of weird things that happen at York motels.

And hey, there's also a football game this weekend.

Here are Friday's stories:

