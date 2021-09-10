1-year-old endured physical abuse for weeks: police

A Fairview Township man is accused of abusing a 1-year-old boy under his care, police said.

Michael Scott Miller, 37, of 500 block of Old York Road in Fairview Township, faces felony aggravated assault charges and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Township police arrested Miller after an investigation reportedly showed the boy endured a pattern of physical abuse over the course of approximately three weeks.

"This abuse included intentionally inflicting pain on the child by striking him, biting him, pulling his hair, jabbing his fingers deep in the child's ears, and holding the child's head under water," a police report said.

Miller was arraigned Sept. 3 before District Judge Joel Toluba. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 15 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

He's being held at York County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.

