Woman set fire to her car while she was inside: Police

A Dover Township woman faces felony charges after she allegedly torched her own car in a residential neighborhood.

"(S)he stated she purposely lit the car on fire because she wanted to kill herself," charging documents state. "She advised to officers that she woke up this morning and felt she did not want to be a burden to her husband."

Tawnya Lynn Lease, 45, was charged with arson and risking catastrophe as well as misdemeanor failure to control or report a dangerous fire, disorderly conduct and a summary offense of dangerous burning.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 7:30 a.m. July 26 to 3200 North Partridge Circle in Dover Township for a report of a vehicle fire at the end of a cul-de-sac, according to charging documents.

Police saw Lease's 2010 silver Kia Forte sedan fully engulfed in flames with no one inside when they arrived, the documents say.

Lease, of the 3200 block of Partridge Drive in Dover Township, initially told her husband she had fallen asleep behind the wheel while smoking a cigarette and accidentally dropped the cigarette which caused loose trash in the car to catch fire, police said.

She later said she tried to kill herself by setting her car on fire with a lighter and sat inside with all her windows up, according to charging documents.

Officers saw black soot all over her lips and on the inside of her mouth from breathing in the smoke, police said. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for her injuries, according to charging documents.

Lease abandoned the vehicle and went home when the fumes and smoke became unbearable, police said. Witnesses in the neighborhood called 911 when they saw the car in flames.

Lease told police she has mental health issues and has also been having chronic pain that doctors are unable to help her with, according to charging documents.

Lease was arraigned Aug. 27 before David C. Eshbach and is free on non-monetary bail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 17.

