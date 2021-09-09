Schools put the brakes on Gov. Wolf's mask mandate: Your daily dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Masking in schools continues to be a hot topic in York County.
York County school districts are defying and delaying Gov. Wolf's mask mandate.
Meanwhile, it was PANDEMONIUM at South Western High School last night. I'll give you three guesses why.
Students at Central York are protesting the district's decision to ban a list of teaching materials from creators of color.
Finally, a Maryland craft brewery is expanding into York County. The brewery boasts a 'farm-country feel.' Cheers!
