Massachusetts man allegedly did this in a flower bed at Hollywood Casino York

A state police trooper allegedly caught a Massachusetts man defecating in a flower bed at the new Hollyood Casino York in Springettsbury Township.

The 49-year-old, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, faces a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge and a summary offense of public drunkenness.

He was arraigned in York County and is free on $5,000 bail.

The state trooper saw him at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking while responding to a fight inside the casino, 2899 Whiteford Rd, according to charging documents.

He was "'squatting' in a flower bed near the front entrance to Hollywood Casino," charging documents say. "(He) had his pants down around his ankles and was defecating."

The trooper saw the man's genitals and buttocks, according to charging documents. Springettsbury Township Police responded to assist the trooper.

He appeared to be heavily intoxicated, police said.

