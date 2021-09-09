Man dies after being pinned between truck, tree in York County

A man died Wednesday afternoon in a work-related incident after he was pinned between a truck and a tree, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. at the scene of the incident in the 9000 block of White Church Road in Springfield Township, according to the coroner's office.

The man, who was in his 60s, became pinned about 11:30 a.m. while completing a job, the coroner's office said.

State police were originally called out for a crash with entrapment.

The man's identity will be released later Thursday, and an autopsy is scheduled Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.