Baltimore man dies in York County after motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died Monday evening following a crash in Maryland, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Salar Peikari, 35, of the first block of Athenry Court in Baltimore County, died at 8:01 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said.

He died of blunt force trauma after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a guardrail, according to the the coroner's office.

Peikari was riding about 7:20 p.m. in Baltimore County, when he reportedly missed a curb in the roadway, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. Baltimore County Police are investigating.