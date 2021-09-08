Pandemonium at York County school board meeting as parents refuse masks: Video

Chaos erupted in the South Western High School auditorium Wednesday night when the school board canceled its emergency board meeting because attendees refused to wear masks.

South Western officials called for the emergency meeting two hours before its regular board meeting to allow for a period of public comment about Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide mask order, which took effect Tuesday.

Twelve people signed up in advance to testify, according to the district's agenda, but dozens more filled the Parkville school auditorium's seats.

Most did not appear to be wearing masks.

Board president Vanessa Berger called the meeting to order.

"We will not commence as long as there are violations of individuals not wearing masks," she said.

That comment spurred shouts from attendees saying they refused to wear a mask and demanding the board continue their meeting anyway.

Berger's voice was drowned out by the crowd as she threatened to cancel the meeting altogether.

One attendee even walked up to the microphone to give his testimony anyway.

The microphone was not on.

Board members began to exit the stage and, suddenly, the meeting ended mere minutes after it began.

This was not the first time this week that defiance of the statewide mask order disrupted a York County school board meeting.

Northeastern School District's Tuesday board meeting was delayed because visitors also refused to wear the masks the district provided. The meeting eventually started 45 minutes late, but several audience members still were not wearing their masks properly.

At Northeastern, about 15 people testified against the mask mandate, berating the district for following it and requesting officials defy the order and keep masks optional. Audience members continued to interrupt the board's discussion after the public comment period was over.

"We don't have the authority you seem to think that we have," said Northeastern board president Margie Walker, to which one attendee replied "yes you do."

Some Northeastern board members were more sympathetic to the audience's views. Eric Hornberger, who has a history of being critical of Gov. Tom Wolf, made a motion for the district to reject the mask mandate and keep masks optional within the district, which received a standing ovation from the audience.

The motion failed, with Hornberger the only board member to vote yes.

Both Northeastern and South Western school districts had masks optional in their health and safety plans for the 2021-2022 school year. The statewide mask mandate took that power out of the hands of local school districts. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, districts must comply with the order, regardless of their individual policies.

School districts that refuse to comply with the order run the risk of being sued in civil court.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, however, announced that his office would not prosecute anyone accused of violating the order, although it could pursue charges against those who break other laws in the course of causing disruption over the masks.

Messages left with local law enforcement and the DA's office were not immediately returned Wednesday evening.

Backlash against the mask order is present among parents across the county.

On Monday, a group of Dallastown residents protested the mandate at a local park. Wednesday night, South Eastern parents gathered for a forum against masks ahead of another emergency board meeting scheduled Thursday.

"We feel like [our] hands are tied here with the mask mandate," South Eastern parent Renee Friedel said, "and no one is listening to us."

