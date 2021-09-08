One person dead after crash in southern York County

York County 911 confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Springfield Township.

The fatal crash happened about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of White Church Road, a 911 supervisor said.

The crash was originally called out as a crash with entrapment.

The York County coroner has been called to the scene, according the the 911 media log.

State police are on the scene investigating, and the roads in the area may be closed for a while, the supervisor said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.