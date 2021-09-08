Nearly 2,000 without power in York County

Nearly 2,000 folks were without power Wednesday morning following a transformer fire.

It happened at a Met-Ed substation on Lombard Road in Windsor Township, said Ted Czech, spokesperson for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

This lead to a cluster of outages in the Dallastown-Red Lion area, according to First Energy Corp's outage page.

It's unclear what caused the transformer fire, but there were no reports of injuries, Czech said. Power is expected to be restored before noon, according to the outage page.