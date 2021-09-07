York County school districts defy and delay Gov. Wolf's mask mandate

Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide mask mandate for schools and child care centers took effect Tuesday, but not all York County schools were quick to embrace the order.

At least two school districts, Central York and Spring Grove, announced they would not enforce the mandate until Friday to give families extra time to submit exemption forms. Several allow families to opt out of the mandate altogether without a doctor's note or documented medical issue.

That sets the stage for a confrontation between the schools, local law enforcement and the Wolf administration. Meanwhile, a group of parents and state GOP lawmakers have sued to try to block the mandate.

"(The district is) taking advantage of an allowed grace period for implementation," Central York spokesperson Julie Romig said Tuesday. "So that we can provide families and staff notice of the requirements."

However, there is no mention of the grace period Romig referred to in Wolf's order. A Wolf spokesperson, when asked about Central York's grace period, referred The York Dispatch to the order but did not elaborate.

Central York parent Lauren Grafton said the district's decision renders Wolf's mandate useless because parents still have the option to send their children to school without a mask.

"It just seems crazy that this is OK," Grafton said.

Prior to Wolf's order, Grafton was advocating for Central York to implement its own mask mandate, to no avail. When she heard news that a statewide mandate was on the way, Grafton said she feared Central York officials would try to find a way to get out of it.

On Spring Grove's website, officials clarified that during their grace period, students who come to school without a mask will be provided with one. They will be asked to wear the mask while inside the school "without fear of being sent home or disciplined," according to the announcement.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts that do not comply with the mask order could face civil lawsuits or criminal prosecution. The York County District Attorney's Office has announced it will not prosecute anyone accused of violating the order, but civil lawsuits remain a possibility.

The DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Kyle King, the DA's spokesperson, also serves on the Central York school board. King declined to comment and referredThe York Dispatch to Central York board president Jane Johnson. Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wolf's order lists several exceptions to the masking requirement, including if a mask would create or heighten a medical or mental health issue.

Grafton said Central York took these exceptions "to an extreme" and is allowing any student to opt out of the mandate via its exemption form.

Central York's form asks families to affirm that their child has a medical issue, mental health condition or disability that would qualify as an exception to Wolf's order.

It does not ask for proof.

At least two other local districts, Northern York County and South Western, provided families with similar forms. South Western's exemption form asks if families can provide documentation of their student's condition but does not ask for the documentation itself.

Wolf's mask mandate is already being challenged in the courts. A group of parents and GOP legislators filed a lawsuit with the Commonwealth Court, asserting that the mandate isn't valid because it did not go through the state's regulatory review process.

