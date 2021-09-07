How many COVID cases could prompt a school closure this year?

Recent state COVID-19 guidance is poised to strengthen safety policies across Pennsylvania schools, but it's up to individual school districts to enforce those policies.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a statewide mask mandate for schools that was to take effect Tuesday. Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released new guidance recommending school districts consult state officials about potential school closures when a building records between 25 and 45 cases within 14 days, depending on the size of the school.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts that do not comply with the mask order could face civil lawsuits or criminal prosecution. The York County District Attorney's Office announced it will not prosecute anyone accused of violating the order, but civil lawsuits remain a possibility.

Officials from most York County school districts have claimed they would follow direct orders from the state, including mask mandates, regardless of what is in their health and safety plans. South Western School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart confirmed his district would comply with the order under advice from the solicitor, according to a district letter.

Unlike the mask order, the thresholds for school closures are a recommendation, and therefore there is no penalty if a school district does not comply, according to Health Department spokesperson Maggi Barton. It's unclear how York County school districts will respond to the guidance. Ahead of the school year, most districts repeatedly promised that they would keep students in the classroom as much as possible.

"The best place for our students is in-person," said Dallastown Area School District spokesperson Nicole Montgomery.

Montgomery said Dallastown officials are using the thresholds "as a guide" rather than a direct order. Officials will consider the individual context of reported cases before determining whether a school should close.

That strategy is similar to what was adopted by several local school districts last year, when there were multiple instances of schools remaining open despite reaching enough COVID-19 cases to warrant a closure according to state guidelines. In many of those cases, however, the context of the cases indicated the disease was spreading outside the building.

The higher thresholds this year could lead to increased spread within school buildings, according to local health experts. Casey Pinto, a public health expert with Penn State University, said once a school records 25 or more cases, there will already be many more cases not yet identified.

Temple University epidemiologist Krys Johnson said she believes the thresholds should be lower, considering the higher transmissibility of the delta variant.

"If anything, we should have been more conservative," Johnson said.