Do you know what happened to the waterfowl trail cam?

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are looking for a government-owned camera that disappeared from a public park.

The camera had been used at a trail in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Area for a research study, police said.

The item may be returned to the police department at 860 Durlach Road in Clay Township within 10 days with "no questions asked," police said.

More:Lancaster County man charged with allegedly choking Hallam woman

Anyone with related information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or at 717-664-1180. Submit an anonymous tip through the department's webpage.

Appreciate local crime news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.