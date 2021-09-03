Shrewsbury Twp. crash closes road, causes power outage

Staff report

A crash resulted in a road closure and power outage in Shrewsbury Township Friday morning, police said.

Motorists should avoid Constitution Avenue between Luther and Stone Arch roads because of downed power lines, according to Southern York Regional police.

Met-Ed estimates that it will take until 4 p.m. to restore power to hundreds of customers affected by the resulting outage.

