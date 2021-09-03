NEWS

Looking for a scapegoat? We found one on the Pa. Turnpike

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Daisy, a Boer goat, stands with her 2-day-old kids at Blue Dog Farms in New Freedom, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Good morning Friday followers!

Here's a simple, short and sweet morning newsletter for today.

Gov. Tom Wolf  activated The Pennsylvania Air National Guard to help refugees from Afghanistan.

A GOP state lawmaker is facing criticism for comparing mandatory vaccinations to rape.

York City is looking spruce up the square with a 30-foot spruce.

And an escaped goat was being very "baaaad" in Harrisburg. 

Here are this morning's stories and more:

Thanks for reading, everybody. Have a great weekend! And check out even more greats by being a subscriber!