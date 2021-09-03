Looking for a scapegoat? We found one on the Pa. Turnpike
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning Friday followers!
Here's a simple, short and sweet morning newsletter for today.
Gov. Tom Wolf activated The Pennsylvania Air National Guard to help refugees from Afghanistan.
A GOP state lawmaker is facing criticism for comparing mandatory vaccinations to rape.
York City is looking spruce up the square with a 30-foot spruce.
And an escaped goat was being very "baaaad" in Harrisburg.
Here are this morning's stories and more:
- Wolf activates Pa. Air National Guard to support Afghan evacuation efforts
- ‘Tasteless’: Pa. GOP lawmaker faces backlash after comparing COVID vaccinations to sexual assault
- Escaped goat is affecting traffic for Turnpike travelers in central Pa.
- Two York County athletic directors announce decisions to step away
- 'Tis almost the season: York City is searching for a Christmas tree
Thanks for reading, everybody. Have a great weekend! And check out even more greats by being a subscriber!