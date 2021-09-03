Looking for a scapegoat? We found one on the Pa. Turnpike

Good morning Friday followers!

Gov. Tom Wolf activated The Pennsylvania Air National Guard to help refugees from Afghanistan.

A GOP state lawmaker is facing criticism for comparing mandatory vaccinations to rape.

York City is looking spruce up the square with a 30-foot spruce.

And an escaped goat was being very "baaaad" in Harrisburg.

