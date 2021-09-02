Watch video of dramatic water rescue; roads remain closed around York County

York County residents woke up Thursday morning to clear skies after a day and night of being inundated by heavy rain by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

There was widespread flooding, and while the water is receding, road closures remain an issue.

Dozens of incidents related to the downpour were still reported throughout York County on Thursday morning, according to 511PA .The bulk of it was road and bridge closures because of flooding in addition to some downed trees.

"Today is damage assessments. We're in the recovery stage," said Ted Czech, spokesperson for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

There were 91 road closures Wednesday night in York County, but the number should go down, Czech said.

There were 215 storm-related emergency calls total during the storm but no reports of deaths or injuries, and the hardest hit areas were in Dover, Fairview, Paradise and Hellam townships, he said.

There were also about 20 water rescues and at least three special rescues, he said.

"This time we rescued folks from homes as well," he said, compared to when Tropical Storm Fred struck York County last month.

One incident involved a basement wall collapsing in Newberry Township, he said, adding he's anticipating the updated number of rescues will go up.

There was also a water rescue Wednesday in Dover Township after an SUV became stuck in moving flood water, Czech said.

Southcentral Pennsylvania received 4 to 8 inches of rain over 24 to 48 hours, the National Weather Service in State College said, and York County saw upward of 6 inches.

Even though the rain has ended, there will be ongoing flooding in the Juniata River basin and Lower Susquehanna tributaries, the NWS said.

Small streams and creeks will crest Thursday, with falling stages expected into the weekend, according to NWS.