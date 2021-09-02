School delays, closures in York County after Wednesday's downpour
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Some York County schools are opening two hours late or have closed Thursday following overnight's heavy rain from Hurricane Ida.
Here's a look at the scene around town as heavy, sustained rains saturated York County.
The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Here's a list of what schools are doing Thursday.
Dover Area and York City school districts are closed.
These school districts are planning two-hour delays:
- Central York
- Eastern York
- Dallastown Area
- Northeastern
- Northern York County
- Southern York County
- South Eastern
- West Shore
- West York Area
These school districts will have virtual learning:
- York County School of Technology
- Red Lion Area
- Spring Grove Area