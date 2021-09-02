School delays, closures in York County after Wednesday's downpour

Some York County schools are opening two hours late or have closed Thursday following overnight's heavy rain from Hurricane Ida.

Here's a look at the scene around town as heavy, sustained rains saturated York County.

The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Here's a list of what schools are doing Thursday.

Dover Area and York City school districts are closed.

These school districts are planning two-hour delays:

Central York

Eastern York

Dallastown Area

Northeastern

Northern York County

Southern York County

South Eastern

West Shore

West York Area

These school districts will have virtual learning: