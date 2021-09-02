NEWS

School delays, closures in York County after Wednesday's downpour

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Some York County schools are opening two hours late or have closed Thursday following overnight's heavy rain from Hurricane Ida.

Here's a look at the scene around town as heavy, sustained rains saturated York County. 

The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Here's a list of what schools are doing Thursday.

Dover Area and York City school districts are closed.

A vehicle maneuvers through a flooded roadway on North Belmont Street as rains from remnants of former Hurricane Ida soaked the region Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Several roads were closed due to flooding during the day. Bill Kalina photo

These school districts are planning two-hour delays:

  • Central York 
  • Eastern York 
  • Dallastown Area
  • Northeastern
  • Northern York County
  • Southern York County
  • South Eastern
  • West Shore
  • West York Area

These school districts will have virtual learning:

  • York County School of Technology 
  • Red Lion Area
  • Spring Grove Area