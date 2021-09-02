Northbound lanes of I-83 reopen eight hours after crash

All lanes of Interstate 83 northbound reopened about noon following a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the Strinestown exit in Newberry Township, according to York County 911. The highway was closed between Strinestown, Exit 28, and Newberrytown, Exit 32, according to 511PA.com.

