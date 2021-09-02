Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-83 in northern York County

Staff report

All lanes of Interstate 83 northbound are closed after a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the Strinestown exit in Newberry Township, according to York County 911. The highway is closed between Strinestown, Exit 28, and Newberrytown, Exit 32, according to 511PA.com.

The Newberry Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post that at least one driver was entrapped in the wreckage, and its members removed the patients, who were taken to local hospitals.

Hazmat teams are among the the long list of first responders who remain at the scene at 6:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.