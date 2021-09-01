'Tis the season: York City is searching for a Christmas tree

York City is searching for the perfect Christmas tree to help spruce up the holiday season in downtown York.

The city wants a spruce tree that's over 30 feet tall, which will be put up in Continental Square at the intersection of George and Market streets.

This is for the Light Up York festivities on Nov. 27 and includes the lighting of the tree to kick off the holiday cheer, the city said.

Contact Carol Godfrey, at 717-845-9351 and leave a name, address and phone number.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper.