A 'Halloween scene' and masks in schools: Morning dispatch
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everybody!
We hope most of you are hunkered down by now ahead of the rain.
The remains of Hurricane Ida are expected to arrive in York County today, and local officials are bracing for impact.
The mask debate may rage on here on the Internet, but the issue is settled as far as the state Department of Education is concerned.
Over in Texas, the opposite thing is happening with masks in school. But one school district has found an interesting loophole.
It's September, so what would you do if you saw a person in a Halloween mask ringing your doorbell?
Here are Wednesday's stories
- School district in Texas adds masks to dress code as work-around to governor’s ban
- Masks will be required in all schools in Pennsylvania, Wolf to announce
- Here are places in York County to avoid during heavy rains from Ida
- 'I own you': The brutal history of York County's prison contractor
- Shirtless man in monster mask caught on camera harassing York Township neighborhood
