Flash flood warning and tornado watch issued for York County

York County's flash flood watch has been upgraded to a warning, and the county is also under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service in State College said.

The flash flood warning is until 6 p.m. Wednesday and includes all of York's surrounding counties

A tornado watch is effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday and includes Adams and Lancaster counties, according to NWS.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since Wednesday morning, and the expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour, NWS said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin, according to NWS.

The county remains under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday.

There is life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, NWS said.

People should move to high ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters, NWS said.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads," NWS said.

