Classes canceled, York County offices to close early with flooding expected
Some York County schools have canceled in-person classes or will have early dismissal Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region.
The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday. Signals stay strong for extreme rain and dangerous flooding, the National Weather Service in State College said.
York City School District has canceled classes Wednesday.
These districts are planning early dismissals:
- South Western, dismissing K-5 at 11:15 a.m. and 6-12 at 12:15 p.m.
- Spring Grove Area, dismissing grades 7-12 at 10:30 a.m., 5-6 at 11:45 a.m. and K-4 at noon.
- York Suburban, dismissing secondary students at 11 a.m. and elementary students at noon.
These school districts will have virtual learning:
- Central York
- Dallastown Area
- Northern York
- Red Lion Area
- Southern York County
- South Eastern
- West Shore
- West York Area
- York City
- York County School of Technology also has remote learning
York County's nonessential operations, including nonessential court operations, will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
These York County Libraries are closed on Wednesday: Martin Library in York City; Collinsville Community Library in Brogue; Glatfelter Memorial Library in Spring Grove; The Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock; Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown; Village Library in Jacobus; Paul Smith Library of Southern York County in Shrewsbury; Dillsburg Area Public Library; Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township; Kaltreider Benfer Library in Red Lion.
The York Jewish Community Center is also closed.
