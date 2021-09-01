Classes canceled, York County offices to close early with flooding expected

Some York County schools have canceled in-person classes or will have early dismissal Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region.

The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday. Signals stay strong for extreme rain and dangerous flooding, the National Weather Service in State College said.

York City School District has canceled classes Wednesday.

These districts are planning early dismissals:

South Western, dismissing K-5 at 11:15 a.m. and 6-12 at 12:15 p.m.

Spring Grove Area, dismissing grades 7-12 at 10:30 a.m., 5-6 at 11:45 a.m. and K-4 at noon.

York Suburban, dismissing secondary students at 11 a.m. and elementary students at noon.

These school districts will have virtual learning:

Central York

Dallastown Area

Northern York

Red Lion Area

Southern York County

South Eastern

West Shore

West York Area

York City

York County School of Technology also has remote learning

York County's nonessential operations, including nonessential court operations, will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

These York County Libraries are closed on Wednesday: Martin Library in York City; Collinsville Community Library in Brogue; Glatfelter Memorial Library in Spring Grove; The Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock; Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown; Village Library in Jacobus; Paul Smith Library of Southern York County in Shrewsbury; Dillsburg Area Public Library; Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township; Kaltreider Benfer Library in Red Lion.

The York Jewish Community Center is also closed.

