NEWS

Classes canceled, York County offices to close early with flooding expected

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
.

Some York County schools have canceled in-person classes or will have early dismissal Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region.

The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Thursday. Signals stay strong for extreme rain and dangerous flooding, the National Weather Service in State College said.

York City School District has canceled classes Wednesday.

More:Here are places in York County to avoid during heavy rains from Ida

These districts are planning early dismissals:

  • South Western, dismissing K-5 at 11:15 a.m. and 6-12 at 12:15 p.m.
  • Spring Grove Area, dismissing grades 7-12 at 10:30 a.m., 5-6 at 11:45 a.m. and K-4 at noon.
  • York Suburban, dismissing secondary students at 11 a.m. and elementary students at noon.

These school districts will have virtual learning:

  • Central York 
  • Dallastown Area
  • Northern York
  • Red Lion Area
  • Southern York County
  • South Eastern
  • West Shore
  • West York Area
  • York City
  • York County School of Technology also has remote learning

York County's nonessential operations, including nonessential court operations, will  close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

These York County Libraries are closed on Wednesday: Martin Library in York City; Collinsville Community Library in Brogue; Glatfelter Memorial Library in Spring Grove; The Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock; Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown; Village Library in Jacobus; Paul Smith Library of Southern York County in Shrewsbury; Dillsburg Area Public Library; Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township; Kaltreider Benfer Library in Red Lion.

The York Jewish Community Center is also closed.

Appreciate breaking local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper.