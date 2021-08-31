Shirtless man in monster mask caught on camera harassing York Township neighborhood

Police are seeking information on a man who was caught on camera harassing York Township residents.

York Area Regional Police were dispatched shortly before midnight Aug. 25 to the area of Meadow Cross Way in York Township for a harassment issue, police said.

A man wearing a monster-creature Halloween mask was seen running through the neighborhood ringing doorbells, according to police.

Even though this is a "minor incident," police said, they believe the man and other perpetrators have harassed some people more than 15 times over the past few months.

Police also suspect that these people are responsible for recent vandalism in the area and that they likely live nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Good. Call York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259