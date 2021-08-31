Here are places in York County to avoid during heavy rains from Ida

York County officials are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain and imminent flooding as the remnants of former Hurricane Ida target the region.

A flash flood watch continues for much of southcentral Pennsylvania, including York County, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in State College said.

In York City, drivers are urged to avoid the following intersections, which are prone to flooding, officials said.

South Sherman Street at East King Street

South George Street at East Princess Street

Roosevelt Avenue between Route 30 and Marbrook Drive

North Broad Street at East Philadelphia Street

The street around Gross Park

Maryland Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

North Hartley Street at Lincoln Street

South Duke Street at Merion Road

South Newberry Street at West King Street

"If there is trash or debris on a storm drain, please help The City of York by removing it," officials said. "Residents who have basements that flood during rainstorms should prepare properly."

Residents are asked to call the City of York Highway Department at 717-849-2320 for concerns about storm drains and inlets.

West York Borough Police declared an emergency for rain and possible flooding. Parking restrictions will start Tuesday night on the following streets, police said.

North Adams Street between Orange Street and Stanton Street

North Highland Avenue between Filbert Street and West Market Street

Stanton Street from North Highland Avenue to North Pearl Street

West Philadelphia Street from North Highland Avenue to North Pearl Street

North Pearl from Stanton Street to Market Street

West Clarke Avenue from North Highland Avenue to North Pearl Street

Market Street from North Highland Avenue to Dewey Street

Dewey Street between West Market Street and St. Paul Alley

Overbrook Avenue from West Market Street to St. Paul Alley

West King Street from Herman to Dewey Street

Poplar Street from the 1100 block to the city line

Vehicles can be parked at West York Borough Public Works facility, 1321 W. King St.; Slagle Park on Poplar Street upper lot; and Pathway Community Church on Philadelphia Street.

Further information can be found on the department's Facebook page.

HersheyPark and Zoo America will closed Wednesday given the heavy rain expected from the former hurricane, the agency said.

The Chocolatier, Milton's Ice Cream Parlor, The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen and HersheyPark Supply Co. will also be closed.

York County could average 3 to 4 inches of rain within the 24-hour period, with some areas near streams seeing up to 7 inches, according to the NWS.

"Considerable river flooding is becoming more probable with several small streams and creeks expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels in the Juniata and Lower Main Stem Susquehanna River basins," the NWS said.