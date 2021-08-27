Flash flood watch issued as storm rolls in: Exercise caution

York County will be under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. to late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding could strike suddenly so motorists should exercise caution and avoid standing water. The watch includes Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

"Urban areas are the most vulnerable with street flooding and road closures possible," according to the NWS. "Rapid rises on streams and creeks may occur and could lead to adjacent inundation flooding."

There's a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in York County, with conditions worsening into the evening hours with showers and thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

The forecast calls for a high temperature near 91 degrees during the day.

