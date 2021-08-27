Searching for salamanders and finding a 'dragon' instead: Daily Dispatches
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, York readers! Here's the news you need to know.
Amid the heat wave sweeping across the country, one family in York County has felt its tragic effects.
Another bridge in York City has been closed for safety reasons. This one near the Memorial Park Complex is closed indefinitely.
More people in York County died of drug overdoses in 2020 than in any other year on record. But, at the state level, Pennsylvania has ended its opioid disaster declaration.
A 4-year-old girl who was searching for salamanders in a creek close to Pittsburgh found a dragon! Or something like that. Huzzah!
Here are this morning's stories!
Have a wonderful weekend, everybody!
