Scam calls are targeting registered sex offenders, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police are warning people about a telephone scam that's targeting registered sex offenders.

Scammers call offenders listed on Pennsylvania's Megan’s Law website while pretending to be law enforcement, according to state police.

"The caller claims the offender is not in compliance with their registration requirements, and sometimes, the caller claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest," state police said.

The caller claims the issue will go away if they receive payment in cash cards, according to state police.

Do not send them money, state police said, but try to verify the caller's identity or get more information and then report it to local police.

State police does not solicit monetary compensation from convicted sex offenders to gain compliance with registration requirements.

Issues concerning compliance with registration requirements can only be resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site or through personal contact with a law enforcement official, state police said.

Registrants may contact the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170 with questions regarding their compliance status.

