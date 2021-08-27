Fugitive fatally shoots himself after car, foot chase: Police

A North Carolina man fatally shot himself after leading state police on a car and foot chase along Route 15, according to police reports.

Taylor Johnson, 24, of Raleigh, was wanted for attempted homicide in that state.

A Pennsylvania state trooper attempted to stop Johnson at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 near Gettysburg when the suspect fled north, according to the state police.

Johnson crashed his vehicle on Heidlersburg Road at the northbound ramp of Route 15 and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Troopers set up a perimeter around the area and, as they conducted a search, police said Johnson shot himself and died at the scene.

