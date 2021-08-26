York City closes another bridge deemed unsafe for travel

Staff report

York City officials have indefinitely closed a bridge near the Memorial Park Complex that engineers deemed unsafe for travel.

The bridge, at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Edgar Street, was closed due to extensive scour that threatened its foundation.

Motorists trying to reach the park complex must use Vander Avenue.

This closure follows a similar one at the bridge at Pennsylvania Avenue and Wood Street near Kiwanis Lake. That bridge is being replaced for $745,000.

The location of the bridge is shown on the map below:

