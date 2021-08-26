Dogs destined to die are finding homes in York County: Morning report
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Three inmates were injured in an altercation at York County Prison.
This comes amid allegations of misconduct by the prison's private contractor.
Philly's water bill is fixing to go up. Some 445,000 customers could soon be paying a $1,000 a year for water.
Some lucky pooches that had been destined to die in South Korea are finding loving homes in York County.
Here are this morning's stories:
- Inmate stabbed multiple times at York County Prison
- Aqua Pa., big buyer of town utilities, seeks to boost suburban water bills 17% — and sewer charges far more
- Dogs once intended as dinner find loving homes in central Pa.
- Gettysburg Foundation’s new attraction gives a look at the life of children during the battle and war
- 4-year-old boy found dead in a car in East Manchester Twp.: Coroner
