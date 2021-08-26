Dogs destined to die are finding homes in York County: Morning report

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Three inmates were injured in an altercation at York County Prison.

This comes amid allegations of misconduct by the prison's private contractor.

Philly's water bill is fixing to go up. Some 445,000 customers could soon be paying a $1,000 a year for water.

Some lucky pooches that had been destined to die in South Korea are finding loving homes in York County.

