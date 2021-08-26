'A tragedy': Heat likely killed York County boy found in closed car

A 4-year-old boy who was found dead inside a car in East Manchester Township likely died because of the heat, Northeastern Regional Police Chief Bryan Rizzo said.

"Heat was probably a factor," Rizzo said. "It was over 90 degrees when we were dispatched."

Dameon Erb was found unresponsive in a family member's closed car parked at the child's home in East Manchester Township, police said. His family looked for him after noticing he was missing.

"It is a tragedy to see children and pets being victims of hot vehicles, whether it's accidental or neglect," Rizzo said. "We all have to be cognizant because the heat can overtake them pretty quickly."

More:4-year-old boy found dead in a car in East Manchester Twp.: Coroner

More:Man masturbated at school bus stop in West York: Police

The boy died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

"We're still trying to determine if this was accidental or not," Rizzo said, adding the family was shaken up and are being cooperative.

No charges were filed Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner's office.

"Many times children have the dexterity to enter a vehicle on their own, but then they become trapped inside because their tiny hands aren’t able to pull a door handle towards them and push outward at the same time," according to Kids and Car Safety, a national nonprofit child safety organization.

The temperature inside the vehicle could easily be as high as 120 degrees with Tuesday's heat, the nonprofit said, and this latest case would be the 13th death in Pennsylvania without any reported fatalities since 2016.

"Hot car deaths continue to take place because nobody believes this could happen to them. The unfortunate reality is that this has happened to even the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents," Janette Fennell, Pennsylvania resident and president of Kids and Car Safety, said in a news release.

Here are some safety measures Kids and Car Safety:

Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Never leave car keys within reach of children.

Use childproofing knob covers and door alarms to prevent children from exiting your home unnoticed.

Teach children to honk the horn or turn on hazard lights if they become trapped inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area carefully, even if they’re locked.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please subscribe to support local journalists!