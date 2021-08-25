Tickets won't be enough to see the Jonas Brothers in concert: Morning report
As York County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate spikes, officials warn there might not be enough ICU beds.
Pennsylvania's urban areas are fixing to get a little more representation thanks to a new way of counting where prisoners live.
The Jonas Brothers is slated to perform next month at Hersheypark Stadium in Harrisburg.
But, having tickets in hand won't be enough to get through the gate. All the fans: Why?!
Here are Wednesday morning's stories:
- Pa. redistricting commission to count people in prison at their old home, not in their cell
- COVID surge worsens as ICU bed availability dwindles in York County
- Yorktowne officials host a press tour of new model guest rooms
- Now on Independence Mall: 1,700 vases of flowers to represent Pennsylvania gun deaths over
- Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test for concerts, including Hershey show
