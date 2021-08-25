Man masturbated at school bus stop in West York: Police

A 57-year-old man was arrested after witnesses reported him masturbating at a school bus stop in West York, police said.

More:Hanover man allegedly exposed himself to kids mowing grass

John Mckeiver, of the West-York area, is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

Investigators were able to identify Mckeiver thanks to social media posts of the incident, witnesses and others who come forward, police said. The incident happened at a bus stop on Monroe Street.

He was held in York County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Appreciate local news? Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.