88-year-old man who died after Peach Bottom Township crash ID'd
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
An 88-year-old man died after crashing into a stone foundation at a barn in Peach Bottom Township.
Charles Carter, of the 400 block of Slateville Road in Peach Bottom Township, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign in the area of Flintville and Slateville roads, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Carter crashed about 11:40 a.m. Saturday into a stone foundation of a nearby barn and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said.
He died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner's office said. His manner of death was accidental, and there was no autopsy.
Pennsylvania State Police York Barracks are investigating, the coroner's office says.