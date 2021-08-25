4-year-old boy found dead in a car in East Manchester Twp.: Coroner

A 4-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday inside a car in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Dameon Erb, of the 400 block of Blossom Drive in East Manchester Township, was found in a vehicle that was parked outside in the block where he lived, the coroner's office said.

"(He) was found unresponsive in a family member's closed, parked vehicle, after family members had reportedly noticed he was missing from the home and its surroundings," a coroner's release says.

The child was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m., and an autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the office said.

Northeastern Regional Police are investigating.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or Twitter at @howdyhoharper.