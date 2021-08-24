York-area man charged with felony after $2 robbery

A York City man faces a robbery charge after he allegedly stole $2 from a panhandler in Manchester Township.

Brandon Jarrett Smith, 37, of the 900 block of West Princess Street, approached the victim while the man was panhandling at near the Round the Block Diner in Manchester Township on Aug. 15, police said.

Smith first demanded $140 from the victim before walking away, according to charging documents. When the victim received $2 from a passing car, police said Smith approached the man again and demand the cash.

He allegedly lifted his shirt and showed the handle of a weapon when the victim refused to hand over the cash, according to court records.

Smith and the victim, who is homeless, knew each since they had shared a room at a nearby Motel 6 about a week ago, police said.

The victim told police he thought Smith would "stab him in the face due to Smith telling him on a previous occasion that he was in a gang and his 'M/O' was stabbing people in the face," court records state.

He also told police Smith was staying at the nearby Motel 6 and was in room 306. Police went to the room and found Smith, who denied the allegations. While there, however, police reportedly found a box cutter in addition to drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Smith with felony robbery and misdemeanors simple assault, receiving stolen property, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Court records indicate he doesn't have an attorney yet. His preliminary hearing is Sept. 2.

