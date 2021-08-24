West Manchester Twp. man dies 23 years later from crash-related injuries: Coroner

A West Manchester Township man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash that happened 23 years ago, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Scott Beschler, 47, of the 1700 block of Barley Road, died at 1:14 a.m. at UPMC Memorial Hospital, the coroner's office said.

Beschler died because of long-term complications that resulted from injuries he suffered in 1998 when his car crashed on Bull Road in Dover Township, the office said.

His manner of death was accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. Northern York County Regional Police Department was investigating.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.